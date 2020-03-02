As the owner of two properties in Harpers Ferry, I can attest that residents’ water and sewer bills have been increasing by double digits and that the streets in this historic town are crumbling. To top it all off, the cordoned-off structure of the collapsing Hilltop House permeates the town with a sense of decay.
It’s way past time for the mayor and his few cohorts to acknowledge that thoughtful restoration — with close attention to the town’s history and atmosphere — is necessary for its economic and physical survival. Protecting Harpers Ferry, as Mr. Bishop says he wants to do, means harnessing 21st-century technology and practices to save and renew what’s left of, in the mayor’s words, our national historic treasure.
Patricia Weil Coates, Frederick