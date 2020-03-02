Regarding the Feb. 27 Metro article “Harpers Ferry hotel project gets jump-start”:

If Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Mayor Wayne Bishop really wanted Hilltop House Hotel redevelopment plans to proceed, he has had innumerable chances to work with the developers to move the project forward.

Instead, he has spent years trying to stall the project, spending scarce town funds on legal roadblocks and now threatening to sue the state of West Virginia over legislation that would help pave the way to sensible redevelopment the town desperately needs to shore up its 19th-century infrastructure and provide much-needed employment opportunities.

As the owner of two properties in Harpers Ferry, I can attest that residents’ water and sewer bills have been increasing by double digits and that the streets in this historic town are crumbling. To top it all off, the cordoned-off structure of the collapsing Hilltop House permeates the town with a sense of decay.

It’s way past time for the mayor and his few cohorts to acknowledge that thoughtful restoration — with close attention to the town’s history and atmosphere — is necessary for its economic and physical survival. Protecting Harpers Ferry, as Mr. Bishop says he wants to do, means harnessing 21st-century technology and practices to save and renew what’s left of, in the mayor’s words, our national historic treasure.

Patricia Weil Coates, Frederick