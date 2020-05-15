The Trump administration has separated children from their parents and locked them away in immigration facilities. It has cut funding for food stamps and community health programs. It has continually attacked the Affordable Care Act in an attempt to deny health coverage for the poorest families. Helping our children thrive is a campaign issue the Democrats should be embracing. Vote out the Republicans to save the nation’s soul by saving its children.
Christine Lawrence, Bethesda
We applaud the May 11 editorial “Children should not go hungry” for its clear articulation of the connection between food insecurity and child mental health and its unequivocal recommendations to the federal government to increase its support of food-access programs. However, these critical investments must be enhanced at the local level as well. The D.C. government has long been a national leader in supporting food access programs, from local food stamp subsidies to school breakfasts to Produce Prescriptions.
Dedicated focus on food security in the nation’s capital will help to bolster the physical and mental resilience of our city’s children in the midst of this extraordinary crisis. We urge District leaders to prioritize food security in the coming budget and beyond.
Lauren Shweder Biel, Washington
The writer is executive director
and co-founder of DC Greens.
Matthew Biel, Washington
The writer is chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.