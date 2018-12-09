Regarding the Dec. 6 Style article “Is restoration a castle in the sky?”:

I spent 12 years at the Smithsonian Institution based in various offices inside the Castle. I can vouch for all of the problems listed (and many more not listed) with this beloved but crumbling building. I loved every minute of my time in this beautiful old space, and I take issue with the implication made by some quoted here that the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution doesn’t care about fixing the Castle.

The effects on safety, visitor experience and availability of extremely scarce funds are the only issues that influence these really heart-rending decisions about where to spend dollars on capital investments. The Smithsonian’s real estate portfolio includes several historic landmarks and many buildings that are more than 100 years old. And, because donors don’t want to pay to replace HVAC systems and leaky pipes, those repairs are left to be funded by federal funds via U.S. taxpayers — taxpayers who, understandably, care more about visiting the National Air and Space Museum than they do about repairing administrative offices in the Castle.

If you want the Smithsonian to fix the Castle, tell Congress to give Smithsonian officials more money to fix it instead of forcing them to choose between this and other equally deserving projects.

Pherabe Kolb, Washington