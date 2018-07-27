I am writing to compliment Tomasz Walenta for his illustration on the front of the July 15 Outlook section. I am fascinated by illustrations that say a lot in very few lines or with little imagery. This one was amazing! I had never noted the similarity between the words “Trump” and “Truth” before, and the fact that here our president’s name obliterated the clear meaning of truth said so very much. Without getting into specific politics, one thing that I have personally found very offensive is the way President Trump plays loose with facts and statistics. How can you trust someone who does that?

Sue Pierce, Rockville