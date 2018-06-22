Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz speaks during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on the Mall on June 12. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

As a longtime Washington Capitals fan with a deep emotional attachment to the team, I am saddened that General Manager Brian MacLellan “couldn’t get [a contract extension] done,” leading to Barry Trotz’s resignation. Is it any wonder that Alexander Ovechkin, the modern era’s National Hockey League generational player, will enter his 14th season under his sixth head coach with a single Stanley Cup under his belt?

We do not know all of the machinations that went on during negotiations and during a championship season that saw the Caps almost fire Mr. Trotz twice while grooming his successor on the bench. But despite the disrespect and the pressure, Mr. Trotz led the Caps to the only Stanley Cup victory in their 44-year existence. Just 11 days after reaching the heights of the NHL world, the Caps have reminded us of the stark reality of professional sports: They are a business, and the bottom line is the bottom line.

Larry K. Houck, McLean

Regarding Barry Svrluga’s June 19 front-page Perspective column, “Trotz resigns, but it shouldn’t take the shine off the Capitals’ Cup”:

As a lifelong D.C. sports fan, how can I not let Capitals head coach Barry Trotz’s resignation take the shine off the Capitals’ Cup?

It had been 11 days. Eleven days of pure Stanley Cup bliss. Eleven days of people smiling in grocery stores, proudly wearing red shirts and hats with the word “Champs” on them. We needed that word around these parts, and Mr. Trotz and the Washington Capitals earned and delivered it to us in a sterling cup.

And then, what did we do? We chased away our coach. We failed to thank him for inviting us to drink from the Stanley Cup.

We lost again, and I am heartbroken that we forfeited our champion coach.

Kate Oberdorfer, Arlington