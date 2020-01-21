Following a now-familiar pattern, the Trump administration did not allow these facts to get in the way as it announced plans to roll back standards mandating healthy changes in food at schools. The administration once again bowed to big business while demonstrating its continuing obsession with undoing the achievements of the prior administration. And never mind children’s health.

Changes announced last week by the Agriculture Department, which runs nutritional programs that serve nearly 30 million students at 99,000 schools, would allow schools to reduce the amount of vegetables and fruits at lunch and breakfast while permitting them to sell more pizza, burgers and fries. The announcement coincided with the 56th birthday of former first lady Michelle Obama, whose fight against childhood obesity as her signature issue shaped the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 . Whether the timing, as officials claimed, was unintentional is not as important as the totally foreseeable harm that will result if these new rules, a continuation of this administration’s undermining of school nutrition standards, take effect.

Nearly 14 million U.S. children, about 19 percent, are obese, with an increased risk of diet-related chronic diseases that threaten their health and longevity. And since children consume up to 50 percent of their daily calories at school, improving the nutrition of the meals provided there should be a no-brainer. Some food producers — including the potato lobby — pushed for the weakening of standards, and administration officials claimed the changes were a way to give schools more flexibility and cut down on food waste. But, as experts in school nutrition argue, there are more effective ways to reduce food waste, such as giving students more than 20 minutes to eat. It is unfortunate, but not surprising, that the administration wants to retreat from nutritional recommendations that were developed with rigor by a panel of experts and that, by the Agriculture Department’s own scientific findings, have brought positive change to school lunches and breakfasts. The proposals will be put out for public comment this month. We are confident officials will hear plenty about their misguided priorities. We’re not confident they will listen. If they don’t, children will pay the price.