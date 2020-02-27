That said, we felt fortunate when county leaders, rather than focusing on law enforcement, placed significantly more emphasis on having SROs build rapport with students, and by using this approach — which we welcomed — encouraged frequent convivial interaction with students in hallways, classrooms, cafeterias and at school dances. Arrest and use of force, when appropriate, serve an important purpose, but that was not where the emphasis was placed. Indeed, we both have recollections regarding being present and available after evening football games, dances, etc., and having little or no problem sending students on their way. Moreover, calling students by name in an easy, friendly fashion — and especially encouraging minority students to reciprocate — was more effective than hinting at reliance on criminal law to gain compliance. When gang members began to infiltrate our schools, we had to be more vigilant and readily apply car stops and frisks to deter violence.