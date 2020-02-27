As two of Arlington County’s first school resource officers (SROs), we enjoyed the Feb. 23 Metro article “Plan for more police in Montgomery schools polarizes parents,” which discussed support for and opposition to police in schools.

That said, we felt fortunate when county leaders, rather than focusing on law enforcement, placed significantly more emphasis on having SROs build rapport with students, and by using this approach — which we welcomed — encouraged frequent convivial interaction with students in hallways, classrooms, cafeterias and at school dances. Arrest and use of force, when appropriate, serve an important purpose, but that was not where the emphasis was placed. Indeed, we both have recollections regarding being present and available after evening football games, dances, etc., and having little or no problem sending students on their way. Moreover, calling students by name in an easy, friendly fashion — and especially encouraging minority students to reciprocate — was more effective than hinting at reliance on criminal law to gain compliance. When gang members began to infiltrate our schools, we had to be more vigilant and readily apply car stops and frisks to deter violence.

We remain strong supporters of police in schools. Their presence likely is a deterrent to crime and violence, but more so because those who volunteer are carefully screened. Some police chiefs have been known to transfer “dead wood” or other problematic or underachieving officers from street patrol to SRO assignments. That is wrongheaded thinking. If you stick teens with an ill-suited SRO, their parents, school administrators and teachers will loudly — and, we feel, quite appropriately — make clear their objections. 

John C. Moore, Davidsonville, Md.

Michael J. Bolton, Arlington