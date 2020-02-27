We remain strong supporters of police in schools. Their presence likely is a deterrent to crime and violence, but more so because those who volunteer are carefully screened. Some police chiefs have been known to transfer “dead wood” or other problematic or underachieving officers from street patrol to SRO assignments. That is wrongheaded thinking. If you stick teens with an ill-suited SRO, their parents, school administrators and teachers will loudly — and, we feel, quite appropriately — make clear their objections.
John C. Moore, Davidsonville, Md.
Michael J. Bolton, Arlington