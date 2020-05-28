Despite the tireless efforts of teachers and administrators, online learning cannot replicate in-person instruction. School closures have slowed educational advancement and widened the learning gap, to the harm of our most vulnerable students. They have wreaked havoc on the mental health of children deprived of their main source of social interaction. They have hampered the reopening of the economy, leaving parents without child care. Schools cannot remain closed.
Indecisive stances on the reopening of schools simply kick the proverbial can down the road. It is clear that covid-19 will be a health factor far beyond this fall, and opening schools at any time will carry some risk. Leaders must accept and commit to addressing this risk rather than allow themselves to be paralyzed by indecision.
The challenge of safely reopening schools should be met head-on. Reduced class sizes, diligent sanitation procedures and contact tracing will be needed to minimize the risk to students and teachers. It will be difficult, but so is everything else about the time we live in. And it will be expensive, but the advancement of our youths is paramount.
Our leaders must make it clear that students will return to classrooms, because anything else is unacceptable.
Maxwell Miracle, Annandale