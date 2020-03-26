School systems have in the past planned for interruptions caused by severe weather events such as snow storms or hurricanes with makeup days and extensions to the school year. But dealing with a pandemic about which there is so much uncertainty is completely new and different and — as some educators confess — even terrifying. It appears that schools working with local officials and, in some cases, private businesses are rising to the challenge of providing meals to students who depend on school lunch and breakfast programs. But meeting instructional needs is another matter, and school systems need to be smart and strategic in figuring out ways to ensure that children continue to learn .

No doubt, as The Post’s Donna St. George, Hannah Natanson, Perry Stein and Lauren Lumpkin reported, there is an array of challenges facing school systems in developing and implementing remote learning. How do you reach students who don’t have computers or Internet at home? How effective can teachers be who have never been trained in distance instruction? What are expectations for parents who may be juggling the demands of work at home with child care? Are the students really learning or just being given busy work?

Some schools have been proactive and forward-thinking. Success Academy, which operates 45 charter schools in New York City, is now in its second week of distance learning, and its program, stressing simplicity, reading and individual contact with students, is setting an example that others are following. D.C. schools, where closures will extend until at least April 27, rolled out their distance learning program on Tuesday. Maryland and Virginia, by contrast, have lagged; schools in the Washington area are doing no systemwide instruction. They are not assigning or teaching new material. Complaints by parents in Montgomery County about the lack of online instruction prompted Superintendent Jack R. Smith to explain in a community letter that the March 16-27 closure of all Maryland schools is considered an emergency closure in which teachers and other employees do not work. He stressed to us that the system took advantage of the two weeks by developing robust plans for distance instruction that will be rolled out in phases starting next week. Maryland officials said all schools in the state will come up with plans for distance learning. Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education included encouraging local districts to utilize remote learning, offer instruction during the summer and extending both this and the next school year.

This is no ordinary snowstorm . School officials need to look to the long term with thinking that will keep children learning.