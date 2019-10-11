Regarding the Oct. 9 Metro article “Under new plan, there could soon be 10,000 scooters in the city”:

I commend the District Department of Transportation for working with scooter operators to address the city’s transit gaps. However, more can be done to protect the safety of riders while improving the city’s traffic congestion by looking to micro-mobility.

Just as many municipalities across the country were wary to embrace ride-hailing services as an alternative transportation solution, local regulators have cracked down on e-scooters, the latest “disruptive” technology to hit the streets. Instead, local regulators should work with the operators to provide citizens with an affordable, accessible alternative to cars or public transit. D.C. officials should seek out avenues for collaboration with the scooter operators. For instance, both parties are incentivized to reduce congestion in metropolitan areas and to build smarter, safer roads. Why not work together?

As more and more Americans are moving to urban areas, local officials should embrace the future of urban mobility to make their cities more livable and affordable. At the same time, scooter providers need to work with cities on improving infrastructure such as bike lanes and safety bollards to ultimately improve the safety of their riders.

Ned Ukrop, Washington

