Lost in the various scandals about Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt are the more important devastating health consequences of his environmental agenda [“In emails, lobbyist’s EPA exchanges,” news, June 25]. According to an article published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, the rollbacks initiated by Mr. Pruitt could “cost the lives of over 80,000 US residents per decade and lead to respiratory problems for many more than 1 million people.” Those most seriously affected will be the very young and older adults, but everyone will be affected one way or another. The plans will harm Americans regardless of their political affiliation, and they clearly violate any sense of family values.

JAMA is not a hotbed of liberal journalism. It is a peer-reviewed scientific journal put out by a conservative organization. We ought to take note. If we don’t, it will cost us all dearly.

Dan Morhaim, Pikesville, Md.

The writer, a Democrat, represents

Baltimore County in the Maryland House.