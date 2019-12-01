Dan Balz did a creditable job of explaining the political situation in Wisconsin in his Nov. 24 The Take column, “The perils of impeachment, as seen from Wisconsin,” but as a Wisconsin native, I think he could have used some historical context.

Since the days of Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette a century ago, Wisconsin had been an exemplar of bipartisanship and moderately progressive government. All of that was overturned when, from 2011 to 2019, then-Gov. Scott Walker (R) staged a hostile takeover of the state thanks to a gerrymandered legislature that rammed through the full radical-right program on straight party-line votes: weaponizing the abortion issue to animate and divide voters; demonizing opponents as enemies of church and civilization; making steep, unaffordable tax cuts; suppressing voting through a strict voter-identification law; politicizing the state Supreme Court to serve as a backstop to the legislature; and using untold millions of outside dark-money dollars to finance the whole takeover.

In the process, Mr. Walker became the most controversial politician in Wisconsin since Joe McCarthy. Although Mr. Walker was voted out of office in 2018, his reactionary legacy is secure as having transformed Wisconsin from a model of good government into an all-too-typical example of the United States’ current hyperpartisanship.

Paul Rood, Silver Spring