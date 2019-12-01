Dan Balz did a creditable job of explaining the political situation in Wisconsin in his Nov. 24 The Take column, “ The perils of impeachment, as seen from Wisconsin ,” but as a Wisconsin native, I think he could have used some historical context.

Since the days of Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette a century ago, Wisconsin had been an exemplar of bipartisanship and moderately progressive government. All of that was overturned when, from 2011 to 2019, then-Gov. Scott Walker (R) staged a hostile takeover of the state thanks to a gerrymandered legislature that rammed through the full radical-right program on straight party-line votes: weaponizing the abortion issue to animate and divide voters; demonizing opponents as enemies of church and civilization; making steep, unaffordable tax cuts; suppressing voting through a strict voter-identification law; politicizing the state Supreme Court to serve as a backstop to the legislature; and using untold millions of outside dark-money dollars to finance the whole takeover.