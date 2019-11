As the Nov. 1 editorial “A not-so-rosy scenario,” about a recent study on sea-level rise that appeared in Nature Communications, noted, the potential impact on coastal populations will be even greater than previously anticipated. However, I would take issue with the study’s authors that “(in the United States,) sea-level rise this century may induce large-scale migration away from unprotected coastlines.” Past and current policy and practice suggest nothing of the sort. People continue to flock to new developments along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts despite the risk, encouraged by local politicians seeking an increased tax base and federal programs that ignore reality.