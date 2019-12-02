Make no mistake: These resolutions subvert the popular democratic will and the distribution of power in our federal system and infringe on the basic and foundational principle of civilian control of government.

Looking back on the era of Reconstruction and civil rights legislation, the same phenomenon can be observed: When popularly demanded change begins to take root in our institutions, small, entrenched groups that would otherwise align with those institutions revolt against them. It’s disturbing to see this pattern resurface in Virginia’s rural county boardrooms in 2019. However, these resolutions speak to a deep tectonic shift in Virginia politics — one that might finally see the will of more than 80 percent of Virginians realized with the passage of these much-needed reforms. We have to keep pressing forward.