I’m grateful for Elizabeth Bruenig’s Nov. 25 Sunday Opinion essay, “The Catholic Church’s future depends on making a true confession,” which advocated transparency.

I additionally struggle with the lack of faith demonstrated by American bishops, the Vatican and the pope in either realizing the significance of the crisis brought on by criminal acts by isolated priests or responding to it. It seems that if these leaders believed in the love of God, the necessity of truth and the power of forgiveness, there would be no need for secrecy, nondisclosure agreements, shuffling of criminals or the like. Instead, there would be openness, prioritization of safety of the flock and faith that God would preserve His/Her church even if we don’t understand exactly how.

Like Ms. Bruenig, I struggle with my future in this organization where the beauty of sacraments, word and intentions are soiled not only by criminals but also by those who lead.

John McCracken, Annandale