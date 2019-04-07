A researcher sequences DNA as part of an investigation for a Zika vaccine candidate at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda in 2016. (Jared Soares/For The Washington Post)

I was appalled to read the April 4 news article “Student pulled from lab as NIH tightens security,” about a Georgetown University graduate student being unable to go to a job interview and a brain researcher and former National Institutes of Health employee being hassled about making a scientific presentation. Both were permanent U.S. residents with green cards and U.S. driver’s licenses.

Denying or attempting to deny them access to the NIH campus to make presentations they were invited to give just because they are Iranian citizens smells much more like bigotry than security. These are the kinds of practices that will impede scientific progress in this country — a much larger danger to our security than allowing scientists who have already been vetted and are permanent U.S. residents to work with other U.S. scientists.

Ann Loikow, Washington