Heraldo Maldonado repairs a field at Irma's Produce in Old Fort, N.C., on June 14. Excessive rain in the region led to mudslides and flooding. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The June 25 front-page article “With more floods, fear also flows” mentioned “long-rising air temperatures” and increases in “global temperature.” Don’t reporters know the name for this phenomenon? It’s “climate change.”

Calling problems by their right name helps us identify their causes and specify their solutions. This is essential because we can still prevent the worst effects of climate change by rapidly replacing fossil fuels with clean renewable energy. If we don’t, we condemn ourselves to weather calamities more intense and more frequent than the flooding we see today. Floods and other climate-change impacts — heat waves, crop losses, expanding disease ranges and more — place our health, our lives and ultimately our survival at risk.

Barbara Gottlieb, Silver Spring

The writer is director for environment and health for Physicians for

Social Responsibility.