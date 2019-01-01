The Dec. 31 National Digest item “Armed man headed to church is arrested” reported, “Seguin [Tex.] police say a passerby who saw the man Sunday notified authorities.” This unnamed person who heeded the call to, “when you see something, say something” is my nomination for person of the year. Who can say what carnage the person may have prevented by this courageous act when this passerby saw a man wearing police tactical-style clothing who later said he was on his way to a church to fulfill “a prophecy”?

Beatrice Fitch, Bethesda