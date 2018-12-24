Mitch Horowitz’s Dec. 17 Style review of gratitude-movement books faulted the authors for a lack of universality by writing only for an audience of “Volvo-driving prosperity” and not addressing the lives of people in deep distress [“Gratitude movement has benefits and limits”]. Based on my personal and professional experiences, I believe the books are written for precisely the right audience: those who have lived safe, stable lives. When the whole of someone’s life is generally good, what stands out are the singular difficulties. Therefore, refocusing and being thankful are useful antidotes to learn. However, when life is significantly and chronically challenging, moments of grace are illuminated by their mere contrast.

The most grateful people I have known were survivors of devastating life-altering events, such as genocide, child loss, widowhood and cancer. They did not learn to acquire an “attitude of gratitude”; they spontaneously saw blessings in the simplest moments.

Toby S. Rabbin, Olney