Alyssa Edling, center, and Thomas Malia, second from right, both with PEN America, join others as they hold signs of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a news conference Oct. 10 in front of The Post. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

I am a Maryland voter who wants to know what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, the well-known journalist who worked for The Post and is now missing and presumed murdered by Saudi Arabia [“Khashoggi case disrupts Trump administration’s relationship with Saudis,” news, Oct. 11]. This is an unconscionable crime against the free press and an affront to human rights.

President Trump has coddled and appeased the Saudi regime. The Saudis apparently think they can do anything they want in Turkey, Yemen and elsewhere, and the United States will do nothing.

If Mr. Khashoggi has been killed, the Global Magnitsky Act needs to be invoked immediately, sanctions must be implemented against the House of Saud and the Saudi perpetrators must be brought to justice. We must set an example to the world of what happens to people who kill journalists.

Sidney H. Moore, Baltimore

The Oct. 11 editorial “Saudi Arabia’s burden of proof” was only half correct. As important, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was empowered and fawned over by liberal commentators and New York and Hollywood power brokers during his tour this year of the United States. There were only a few dissenting voices, such as Bruce Riedel. Why an obvious autocrat — who came to power through coups and who pretended he would liberalize the kingdom through a medieval, paternalistic, top-down approach — would command such support eludes me.

There’s a lot of blame to pass around, beyond President Trump and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Andrew Steinfeld, Washington

The writer, a retired Foreign Service Officer, was office director for the State Department’s Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs.