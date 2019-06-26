Dana Martin, Jazzaline Ware, Ashanti Carmon, Claire Legato, Muhlaysia Booker, Michelle “Tamika” Washington, Paris Cameron, Chynal Lindsey, Chanel Scurlock and Zoe Spears. These are the names of the transgender women of color who have had their lives taken away from them in 2019. I attended the Vigil Against the Violence in Dupont Circle on June 21, and I said their names aloud, and I will say them again until they are being heard.

Violence against the LGBTQ community is rampant, and it is not being talked about, especially when it relates to transgender women of color. As a transgender man myself, I will stand up for my community and do what I can so the public is aware of what is happening to those I care about most. I am thankful for the community leaders and speakers who came out last Friday night as we came together to honor these women. We need more coverage about this topic. There is not enough awareness, and we will rally until we get that recognition.

Nikolai Razumov, Arlington

Read more letters to the editor.