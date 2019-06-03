The June 2 editorial “Take the silencer off gun control” was yet another endorsement of gun control as an antidote to mass shootings. It also ignored simple facts. The answers, claimed the editorial, are not rocket science: the old nostrums of universal background checks, banning semiautomatic rifles that resemble weapons of war and putting limits on “high-capacity magazines.”

But the Virginia Beach killer had at least two legally purchased firearms, so he passed a federal background check at least twice. He seems to have used .45-caliber semiautomatic pistols, not assault-style weapons. The editorial rounded up the usual suspects regardless of the nature the deplorable crime.

The editorial called mass shootings an epidemic that should be treated as such. Fine, perhaps it could suggest some proposals that address reality rather than virtue signaling. Even better would be ones that didn’t assault the Bill of Rights.

J.L. Smith, Bethesda

In 2018, it was literally “the luck of the draw” that let Republicans hold on to the majority in the Virginia statehouse. One of their first acts was to kill any and all bills related to gun control or safety.

Each of the 12 victims in Virginia Beach had friends and family now touched by gun violence. How many people will remember them and grieve their loss? As the shootings continue, the number of people grieving will grow, and at some point, all the voices demanding action will be heard. I hope we reach the tipping point before too many more people lose their lives to senseless gun violence.

Rich Rieger, Alexandria