In his Dec. 23 op-ed, “Dispatch from the Buttigieg wine cave dinner,” Bill Wehrle concluded that Democrats should talk about more serious matters, but, of course, only after demonstrating why he and The Post do not. It’s one of the many small but telling examples of the debilitating self-absorption of The Post and its authors with topics that mean nothing to the many Democratic voters the party once represented and irritate the rest of us with the “it’s all about me” style.