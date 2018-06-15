The June 12 Economy & Business article “Driving a risky message? ” rightly brought up concerns that consumers and experts have with Tesla’s Autopilot, citing two fatal crashes and a video of a driver who is “seemingly not paying attention or falling asleep.” Empirical evidence proves that humans fail the test of responsibility.

This is the simple reason Autopilot is a liability on the road. Despite efforts to enforce alertness, laziness and complacency are human nature. Even the “three strikes” and warning systems aren’t foolproof. Granted, this problem is not unique: Statistics show traffic accidents are alarmingly frequent. But we’re not ready to turn responsibility over to computers. People have always been driving at their own risk. For better or for worse, anyone who enters a car accepts that his or her safety depends on other drivers’ imperfect ability to avoid collisions. When technology advertising “full self-driving capability” enters the market, this social contract will be attenuated as recklessness increases. It may be true that self-driving is safer than human drivers, as Tesla claims. Ultimately, it’s difficult to make judgments in a field in which human lives are at risk. Efforts to make roads safer should be respected but accepted cautiously.