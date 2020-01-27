Upon reading the Jan. 24 Metro article “Uber bringing its tests of self-driving cars to D.C.,” one major benefit that I have yet to read about popped to mind: tipping.

A lot of people will save money if they don’t need to tip a driver. I’ve always tipped, but it is appealing to have that need disappear.

It will also be kind of a relief not to worry about ratings and feedback.

Harise Poland-Wright, Silver Spring