A self-driving Uber car in the District on Jan. 24. (Eric Baradat/Afp Via Getty Images)By Letters to the Editor January 27, 2020 at 5:12 PM ESTUpon reading the Jan. 24 Metro article "Uber bringing its tests of self-driving cars to D.C.," one major benefit that I have yet to read about popped to mind: tipping.A lot of people will save money if they don't need to tip a driver. I've always tipped, but it is appealing to have that need disappear.It will also be kind of a relief not to worry about ratings and feedback. Harise Poland-Wright, Silver Spring Read more letters to the editor.