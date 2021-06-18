Mr. Biden should focus on helping the Senate get to yes. The country’s troubled political system could use such a win — for reasons of both substance and atmospherics. Substance, because the economy’s productivity could be enhanced by the $974 billion worth of infrastructure spending over five years that’s under discussion, or $579 billion more than the existing budget plans call for. And atmospherics, because — quite simply — American democracy badly needs to demonstrate its ability to produce something other than partisan conflict.
As always, a sticking point is how to pay for so much new spending. Mr. Biden is right to press for a contribution from corporate taxes, despite Republican resistance. He would be wrong to follow the lead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and rule out highway users fees, such as an overdue inflation adjustment to the gas tax. Nor should the president object to repurposing some unspent covid-19 relief funds, much less let an infrastructure bill be held hostage to suburban Democrats’ attempts to reinstate the full deduction for state and local taxes paid, a costly break that mainly benefits upper-income households.
Still, there is a case to be made for financing at least some of the proposal through debt since the infrastructure program represents a time-limited investment in the economy’s capacity to grow — which, over time, should partially pay for itself. The same point does not quite apply to the $6 trillion package Senate Democrats are preparing under the direction of Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Though details are sketchy, Mr. Sanders targets not only infrastructure and climate change but also potentially huge expansions of programs such as home health care and Medicare. Necessary as those might be, they represent permanent new spending on consumption of services. Mr. Sanders wants to pay for them by taxing corporations and the wealthy, and negotiating cheaper drug prices for Medicare, but so far that would seem to cover only about half the plan.
Sooner or later, Democrats — and all politicians — must stop pretending that the country can afford all the social services and climate-change prevention policies it needs without anyone having to contribute except for big business and the one percent. Meanwhile, the more pressing questions Mr. Sanders’s efforts raise are political. Progressive Democrats don’t want to settle for the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which is about half of Mr. Biden’s initial proposal, unless they can be sure of passing a subsequent, bigger bill on party lines through reconciliation. Yet if the only alternative on offer is Mr. Sanders’s, its spending and corporate tax levels could be too high for moderate Democrats. Mr. Biden must help his party finesse that problem, too, and fast — perhaps by reminding them not to make the best the enemy of the good.
