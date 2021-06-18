Still, there is a case to be made for financing at least some of the proposal through debt since the infrastructure program represents a time-limited investment in the economy’s capacity to grow — which, over time, should partially pay for itself. The same point does not quite apply to the $6 trillion package Senate Democrats are preparing under the direction of Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Though details are sketchy, Mr. Sanders targets not only infrastructure and climate change but also potentially huge expansions of programs such as home health care and Medicare. Necessary as those might be, they represent permanent new spending on consumption of services. Mr. Sanders wants to pay for them by taxing corporations and the wealthy, and negotiating cheaper drug prices for Medicare, but so far that would seem to cover only about half the plan.