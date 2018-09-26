Regarding the Sept. 23 editorial “Too little to fight opioid abuse”:

A significant omission in the Senate package is allowing advanced-practice registered nurses to provide medically assisted treatments. By not following the House’s lead to include this provision, the Senate has decreased the availability of addiction treatment providers in rural and underserved areas — many of which are hard hit by the opioid crisis and lack treatment alternatives. According to a 2016 report from the surgeon general, only about 10 percent of those who need opioid addiction treatment receive it.

The 2016 Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act provided temporary authority for nurse practitioners and physician assistants to prescribe medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to prevent and treat opioid abuse. This created access points for more than a quarter of a million Americans seeking medically assisted treatments. The House bill also would have granted temporary authority to other specialties, including certified registered nurse anesthetists, who are the primary providers of pain-management services in many underserved communities.

Garry Brydges, Park Ridge, Ill.

The writer is the president of the

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.