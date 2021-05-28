Having tried bipartisanship on an issue of such critical importance, Democrats must now undertake their own investigation. Just as President Biden used reconciliation to enact covid-19 relief in the face of GOP obstruction, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) should use her authority to appoint a select committee to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.
Such a committee, used in the past to examine such issues as the response to Hurricane Katrina, would have its drawbacks. It would be composed of members of Congress and not experts. Mr. McCarthy would likely use his appointments to lard the committee with members intent not on getting at the truth but protecting Mr. Trump. And it might be more difficult for the public to accept its conclusions. But Friday’s vote — in which Republicans prevented the commission bill from even coming to the floor for debate — leaves Democrats with little alternative. The country needs answers to such questions as what led to and who was responsible for the attack on Congress, and why there was a delay in getting reinforcements to the Capitol to help besieged police officers.
During negotiations over the commission bill in the House, which passed with bipartisan support, Republicans got everything they asked for, including equal representation on the commission. Democrats were prepared to offer further concessions in the Senate. But most Republicans, as Friday’s vote made clear, would just as soon forget about the day thousands of Mr. Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol and assaulted police officers as they tried to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. No doubt, they know that much of the responsibility for the riot lies with Mr. Trump, and they are loath to incur his wrath or that of his base.
In a closed-door meeting with his conference, Mr. McConnell argued that a lengthy commission wouldn’t be good politics heading into the midterms; he engaged in extraordinary arm-twisting, going so far as to tell wavering Republicans that their support to filibuster the bill would be a “personal favor” to him. It worked: Only six Republicans voted to advance debate on the commission: Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Ben Sasse (Neb.).
Ms. Pelosi suggested during an April interview with USA Today that she might move to establish a select committee to investigate Jan. 6 if efforts for an independent commission failed. A statement she issued Friday in response to the Senate’s vote makes no mention of a select committee but stated that “honoring our responsibility to the Congress in which we serve and the Country which we love, Democrats will proceed to find the truth.” Proceed they should.
