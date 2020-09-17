Majority whip Sen. John Thune (S.D.) announced Tuesday that he has still been unable to muster the votes it would take to confirm Ms. Shelton — more than a year after Mr. Trump picked her, and despite her having been approved on a party-line vote of 13 to 12 from the Senate Banking Committee in July. If this is a hint from Mr. Thune to the White House that Ms. Shelton’s name should be withdrawn, may the president and his advisers take it; otherwise, we hope it’s the prelude to a floor vote ending in her rejection.

The case against Ms. Shelton is straightforward: A monetary-policy gadfly who has long advocated a return to the discredited, liquidity-destroying gold standard, Ms. Shelton has spent her career mostly in the politicized realms of GOP campaigns, think tanks and op-ed pages. She lacks the substantial experience in academic economics, government service or the banking sector usually required of Fed governors. Her recent switch from tight-money advocacy when President Barack Obama was president to low-interest policy favored by Mr. Trump implies that he saw Ms. Shelton’s pliability as her main qualification. It’s therefore doubly concerning that Ms. Shelton emphasized, in an interview shortly after her nomination, the Fed’s need to work “hand-in-hand” with Congress and the president, over traditional notions of independence. (Along with Ms. Shelton, Mr. Trump has nominated Christopher Waller, director of research at the Fed’s St. Louis branch. He is a well-qualified economist who deserves expeditious confirmation.)

Thus the Shelton nomination is a challenge to the central bank’s institutional role — which must be met with an assertion of the Senate’s institutional role. The GOP majority must have the gumption to exercise its advise-and-consent powers, as the Constitution intended. There is actually precedent for this, with regard to the Fed: The Senate previously thwarted two manifestly unfit Trump nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain (who died in July). And two Republican senators, Mitt Romney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine), have already declared themselves “no” votes on Shelton. (Three Banking Committee members initially expressed reservations about Ms. Shelton — Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.), Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) and John Neely Kennedy (La.) — but eventually voted to send her name to the full Senate.)

With all 47 Democrats also opposed, that implies Mr. Thune is still trying to round up at least one “yes” from among the remaining 51 Republicans to create a 50-50 tie that Vice President Pence would presumably break in Ms. Shelton’s favor. The fact that he can’t do so suggests that at least two Republicans are balking at the prospect of going down in history as the saviors of this dubious nomination. Their hesitation could be the central bank’s last line of defense.

