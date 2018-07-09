Regarding the July 6 front-page article “ Pruitt out as EPA head amid scandals ”:

Unmentioned was that now-former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s Senate confirmation represented a tour de force of Senate malfeasance. Before that vote, Senate Democrats had urged a short delay, one week, until after the release of a batch of emails ordered by an Oklahoma judge in a lawsuit brought against the then-Oklahoma attorney general by the Center for Media and Democracy. Those emails between Mr. Pruitt and various oil, gas and coal industry representatives and associations revealed that Mr. Pruitt put his letterhead over policies and positions written by those industries’ representatives.

Mr. Pruitt’s stunning ethical misconduct and spirited contempt for the congressionally mandated mission of the EPA were foreseeable — had Senate Republicans done their job. Further abdication, either by hasty action, inaction or omission, of Congress’s Article I responsibilities by Senate and House committees, will continue to have serious consequences for the faithful execution and interpretation of our laws by executive agencies and the Supreme Court, and grave consequences for our democracy.

Gary A. Michel , North Potomac