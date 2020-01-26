I, as with many other voters, would like more information on the attentiveness of our elected officials so that it can assist me in deciding who to cast a vote for. If any senator, Democrat or Republican, cannot take impeachment seriously, then voters should not seriously consider reelecting them.

Kathryn Gawlak, Annapolis

I had a sense at the outset that the outcome of President Trump’s impeachment trial was a foregone conclusion. There seemed little doubt that the Republicans would vote against the admission of new evidence, would decline to interview witnesses and would vote to acquit the president as soon as they thought enough time had passed to avoid the perception of an utter farce.

I have been surprised at the outright contempt many senators have demonstrated for the process [“Strolls, fidget spinners, cloakroom visits: How senators deal with the marathon,” news, Jan. 24]. I was disgusted to read that Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) distributed fidget spinners to his colleagues, that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was doodling and that Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) had the gall to read a book as the third impeachment trial in U.S. history unfolded in front of her.

Most Americans are expected to progress through their workdays looking professional and engaged, regardless of whether that is how they feel internally. It is not too much to ask that all senators sit quietly in their seats, face forward and at least feign interest as the body to which they were elected performs its most solemn duty.

Scott Butler, Baltimore

Regarding Joe Scarborough’s Jan. 23 op-ed, “McConnell has failed the Republican Party”:

In 1940, when Germany invaded France, my grandfather was a French diplomat at the French Embassy in Washington, where he lived with his family, including my father. My grandfather joined the French Air Force. When France fell, my grandfather did not join the “Vichy” government that collaborated with the Nazis; he served as a bomber pilot in the Royal Air Force. He died in action in 1943. My father grew up in the United States, served in the U.S. Army and became a U.S. citizen.

I have been horrified by President Trump — from his attacks on Gold Star families and the wartime heroism of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), to his praise for dictators and disdain for our allies, to his expressions of hatred toward Americans whose lineage or religion is different from his own. But those pale compared to his effort to extort Ukraine for his own political gain.

I also am horrified by so-called leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who surely know that Mr. Trump’s actions are wrong but prostrate themselves to preserve their positions.

For now, at least, love of country is nowhere to be seen among the Republican leadership. There is only cowardice and self-interest. Mr. Scarborough was right to compare the current Republican leadership to the French politicians who supported the Vichy government.