I was disappointed that the words “oath” and “Constitution” were absent from the Oct. 29 news article “ Republicans feel adrift defending Trump as they wrestle with their ethics .”

All senators swear an oath to defend the Constitution, which wins primacy over party and personal considerations. Assuming the clear, damning evidence against President Trump remains uncontested, all senators must vote to convict him. It’s an oath, not a suggestion informed by public opinion or political calculus.