Though they may agree on little else, police reform activists and police officers often agree that law enforcement is asked to handle too many of society’s problems. We’ve written before about the proven value of training police officers to de-escalate when called to help people in mental health emergencies, but even with such training, police officers are neither social workers nor mental health workers. People experiencing crises that relate to mental health, substance abuse or homelessness often fail to get the help they really need when the police show up. The very presence of an armed officer — particularly one who doesn’t recognize that a person in mental distress may respond unpredictably to the stress of the situation — can lead to a deadly escalation.

With many failures of policing on horrific display in recent months, calls to divest from law enforcement as main providers of public safety must contend with an awkward reality — in most places, non-policing solutions do not yet exist. Now comes a proposed remedy from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.): the Community-Based Response Act. The bill would create a grant program, run by the Department of Health and Human Services, to support localities in building alternatives to law enforcement for emergency and non-emergency response.

Investing in non-policing solutions, as the bill does, is a crucial contribution to broader efforts to reimagine public safety. Certainly, some localities already deploy solutions to crisis response that do not rely solely on the police. The Cahoots program in Eugene, Ore., handles a portion of the city’s 911 calls, sending a medic and a crisis worker when the emergency doesn’t warrant a law enforcement response. More informally, many marginalized communities that have fraught relationships with law enforcement have long devised ways to respond to their own crises that don’t involve calling the police. Still, this bill’s commitment to supporting community coalitions in building new options would be a major step forward that would enable much-needed experimentation. Such experimentation in turn would generate important data about what works best for different communities.

With Congress as dysfunctional as it is these days, the prospects for movement anytime soon on a bill such as this are slim. But the next Congress should make this effort a priority.

