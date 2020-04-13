Maryland has 15,000 residents in assisted-living facilities, which typically provide seniors in their 80s to 90s assistance with personal care and medication administration. Assisted-living facilities are not nursing homes and have neither the staff, equipment nor ability to care for multiple acutely ill residents. One aide in an assisted-living facility may provide care to eight residents; one licensed practical nurse may be on-site overnight for 80 or more residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing residents and staff of long-term care facilities and separating residents with positive covid-19 virus tests from those with negative tests and assigning separate staff to each group. Spread by asymptomatic people may account for 25 percent of cases, per the CDC. Rapid testing to detect silent virus spreaders and ample personal protective equipment are needed.
If one-third of assisted-living residents require hospitalization, emergency rooms and hospitals will be overwhelmed. We must prevent covid-19 from entering and sickening seniors in assisted-living facilities, too. Prevention is key.
Roy Fried, Bethesda
The writer is a geriatrician practicing in senior
living facilities in Montgomery County.