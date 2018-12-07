The Dec. 3 Politics & the Nation article “Sentenced to a life without their children” quoted Elizabeth Bartholet, a professor at Harvard Law School, as saying, “You never know if they’ll just go right back to a life of crime,” in justifying the permanent separation of children from parents who have been released from prison, even in the absence of child abuse or endangerment. I hope this was taken out of context. One can never know if anyone will commit a crime. Should we preemptively take all children away from their parents?

Julie A. McLaughlin, Alexandria