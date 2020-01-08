Although it used the grand jury to obtain evidence and testimony, Justice now seeks to shield that evidence from Congress, the body it has claimed is the only one that can hold the president accountable. The department lawyers who made these arguments should turn in their badges because the oaths they took require them to enforce, not obstruct, the Constitution.

Their conduct raises serious additional questions about Justice. Whom does it represent? What interest does it have in whether the court exercises its inherent authority to allow grand jury evidence to be provided in a matter to which the department is not even a party? In the wake of the other questionable conduct by Attorney General William P. Barr, the department must be called to account for obstructive conduct.

Nancy Luque, Washington