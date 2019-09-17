U.S. military members are barred from filing tort suits against the military. This prohibition includes lawsuits challenging the Defense Department’s failure to police sexual assault. Though the Supreme Court had a chance to chip away at this much-criticized rule this year, the court declined to even hear the case.

Now, Congress is our best hope in tackling the military’s sexual assault crisis. Congress is considering a bill — the Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019 — that would allow service members to sue the Defense Department for negligence. There’s reason to think the bill could succeed. It has garnered bipartisan support and President Trump’s attention.

There’s a big problem, though. If signed into law, the bill would do nothing about sexual assault. It would allow service members only to sue for medical negligence. No doubt, this would be a welcome change. But Congress needs to listen to the heart-rending stories of military sexual assault in the news and from its own members, and give assault victims the right to sue, too.

Remedies for sexual assault victims are too little, too late. Prosecution is rare. Service members need a mechanism to challenge the Defense Department’s assault culture, to hold the military accountable for failing to implement policies that prevent assault. This is precisely the kind of deterrence tort suits bring.

Service members sacrifice so much. Congress should be outraged that this includes sexual autonomy and access to justice.

Rose Carmen Goldberg, Oakland, Calif.

The writer represented military sexual assault survivors as a supervising staff attorney

at Swords to Plowshares.

