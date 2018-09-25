THE FIRST RULE parents teach their children when they start riding bicycles is always to wear a helmet. Unfortunately, the lesson does not seem to have carried over to those riding the electric scooters filling sidewalks and streets across the country — and people are being harmed as a result. Cities must step up their regulatory game to make sure the new technology helps more than it hurts.

This month, e-scooter fatalities occurred in Dallas and the District, and The Post reported that scooter-related emergency-room visits have increased in several cities nationwide. Add this to civilian complaints of inconveniently parked scooters (along with the dockless bikes that have been bothering pedestrians for even longer), and the atmosphere is ripe for city crackdowns.

Kicking e-scooters off the streets altogether would be a mistake. The dockless trend brings an easy mode of transportation to urbanites who want to avoid traveling by car. The ability to pick up a scooter or bike right where you live is especially useful to underserved communities. Any alternative to cars will be risky as long as reckless drivers are on the road, but there are some sensible ways to reduce risks.

First, vehicles that move at 15 miles per hour and faster do not belong on sidewalks. Cities would do better to require them to operate according to the same rules as bicyclists, and to invest in more protected and painted lanes in the process. One scooter start-up, Bird, has already pledged to chip in.

Second, helmets should be required. Some top scooter companies offer helmets to riders who ask. That should continue, but cities should also prohibit e-scooterers from riding without protection: California, moving in the opposite direction, just made the dangerous decision to legalize helmetless e-scootering. Cities should also ensure that companies’ equipment meets strict safety standards and mandate that they educate scooterers on proper riding protocol.

Then there’s the parking problem. Scooters scattered along sidewalks are a safety hazard and an insurmountable roadblock to wheelchair users. Requiring e-scooter companies to install docking systems would limit the usefulness of the service, but cities could set up demarcated parking spots in particularly busy areas along with stricter rules on where it is permissible to leave a vehicle. E-scooter companies should offer incentives to users who report improper parking, and they should scale up their staffing to respond to those reports promptly. They should also work with cities to impose tougher penalties on clients who abandon their scooters in pedestrians’ paths.

E-scooters are not toys, as much as they might look like them. That is good news for those who want to see a less car-centric future. But it can be bad news for those hurt or inconvenienced by an innovation that cities have not yet learned how to handle. It’s time to set smarter rules of the road.