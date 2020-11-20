The scope of the allegations far exceeds what even victims’ attorneys had forecast and dwarfs the number of known accusations by abuse survivors in the U.S. Catholic Church. It is a potentially mortal blow to the 110-year-old youth group that was once synonymous with supposedly all-American virtues: Can, or should, the Boy Scouts survive a scandal of such jaw-dropping dimensions?

In fact, the tsunami of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts built for decades. It was shielded from public view partly by victims’ reluctance to come forward, but largely by the group’s own actions. Those included a systematic failure to report abuse to law enforcement even as the Boy Scouts kept an extensive internal blacklist of abusive volunteers and scout leaders. Even after the Boy Scouts adopted robust anti-predator rules in 1987 — for example, a policy forbidding one-on-one contact between adult scout leaders and scouts — the organization continued to resist transparency and fight lawsuits by alleged victims.

In doing so, the Boy Scouts effectively enabled ongoing abuse. It is notable that the alleged abuse spans the better part of a century: One claim was filed by an 8-year-old boy; another by a 93-year-old man. Most of the claims arose from cases alleged to have occurred decades ago.

The Boy Scouts leadership has expressed contrition and acknowledged the pain caused by its past policies and failures. After its bankruptcy filing, which put a halt to individual lawsuits, the organization also oversaw an aggressive national publicity campaign aimed at encouraging victims to come forward with their claims.

At the same time, however, the group appears to have encouraged or allowed the shielding of assets held by local scouting councils from a potential settlement fund to compensate victims, which is expected to arise from the bankruptcy proceedings. Those councils, which act as franchisees overseen by the national organization, are thought to control several billion dollars in property and investments, in addition to their insurance policies — assets worth several times more than the Boy Scouts’ own estimated holdings of approximately $1 billion.

The organization has offered millions of boys positive experiences and useful skills; it also has a moral and legal responsibility to compensate victims. The bankruptcy proceedings will determine what constitutes fair compensation; that amount, which could run into billions of dollars, may mean liquidation for the organization. It’s worth noting that a single lawsuit, arising from a case of sexual abuse in the early 1980s, resulted in an Oregon jury awarding a man $19.9 million 10 years ago.

Liquidation would be an unhappy outcome for an organization revered by many, yet if it comes to pass it would result from the Boy Scouts’ own callous disregard for the well-being of minors under its care over many decades. The cost to the organization may be ruinous; the cost to many thousands of lives is incalculable.