The March 14 Local Living article “The alarming rise of ‘drunkorexia’ behavior on college campuses” included a quote from Tavis Glassman that conflated the effects of alcohol on the person who drinks it with the risk of sexual assault.

Contrary to Mr. Glassman’s implication of causality, sexual assault is not the result of women drinking alcohol. Sexual assault is caused by individuals who force themselves on those who have not consented to sex or sexual contact — in other words, rapists. Such statements perpetuate the myth that women who experience sexual assault are to blame for that assault.

Sherry Marts, Washington