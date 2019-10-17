Ironically, it’s the minority of school districts such as Shaker that are both academically strong and highly integrated that are often questioned the most. It’s true that Shaker faces the challenge of serving students from a broad diversity of backgrounds — it must vigorously support and encourage socioeconomically disadvantaged students in their efforts to perform successfully and at the highest levels while assuring more advantaged families that their children’s interests are also being fully served in the schools.
However, there is no community, despite the challenges outlined in the article, that is more committed to meet this goal and no community that comes closer to fulfilling the vision and promise of the Brown decision.
Earl M. Leiken, Shaker Heights, Ohio
The writer was mayor of Shaker Heights from 2008 to 2018 and a member of the Shaker Heights School Board from 1984 to 1992.