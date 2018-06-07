A portrait of William Shakespeare in London in 2009. The portrait, believed to be almost the only authentic image of the writer made from life, has belonged to one family for centuries but was not recognized as a portrait of Shakespeare until recently. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

In his May 26 Free for All letter, “Woe to that land that’s governed by a child,” Bob Meyers misstated the nature of the political content of Shakespeare’s plays in the course of objecting to Eliot A. Cohen’s review of Stephen Greenblatt’s recent book, “Tyrant.”

Shakespeare wrote plays in which his characters — some of them based on historical kings, queens and tyrants — represent their own views about their circumstances in the form of dramatic dialogue. Drama is the most objective of literary art forms, so it is a misconception to attribute the views of fictional characters to their creators. There is no clear evidence of Shakespeare’s own political views in independent documentary evidence, and it would have been very much in Shakespeare’s interest to conceal them in an age of literary censorship and harsh punishment for offenders.

To call Shakespeare a “lad from the countryside” is to misstate Shakespeare’s social origins as the son of a prominent alderman in the thriving market town of Stratford-upon-Avon. Shakespeare had the benefit of a Latin education in grammar school — the equivalent of a modern-day classics major — and clear access to many books, including the chronicle sources for English history that form the backbone of his history plays.

Why would anyone want to find his political views represented in plays written 400 years ago? Why cast doubt on the historical evidence about Shakespeare’s life? Such evidence can be found in responsible biographical scholarship and in the Folger Shakespeare Library’s authoritative website, which presents images of all the documentary evidence.

Gail Kern Paster, Chevy Chase

The writer is director emerita of the

Folger Shakespeare Library .