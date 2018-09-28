Regarding the Sept. 28 front-page article “Charges, denials fuel emotional hearing”:

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh completely disqualified himself from membership on the Supreme Court when he started to agitatedly fulminate about some kind of conspiracy, “circus” and “farce,” the Clintons’ revenge, millions that somebody paid to somebody to keep him from getting confirmed and similar wild theories. That’s Alex Jones talk, not that of someone slated to serve on the highest court of the land. A Supreme Court justice has to be measured, serious, objective and impartial, intelligent, respectful in hearing people out, and in control of his words and emotions. Mr. Kavanaugh failed those tests.

Neither the Democrats nor anyone else dug up Christine Blasey Ford to accuse him and to testify about his behavior and character. As could be readily seen, she was not part of any conspiracy by anyone.

Regardless of his education, good deeds and stellar record, based on character alone it would be a regrettable mistake to confirm Mr. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Arvydas Barzdukas, Falls Church

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are credible, respected and accomplished professionals whose good character is affirmed by many supporters. Yet their testimonies about the same event are polar opposites. She says he attempted to rape her in 1982 while inebriated; he says he is innocent of any accusations of sexual abuse. They both are “100 percent” certain they are telling the truth. Whom to believe? I believe both.

Science backs up Ms. Ford’s testimony about the chemical processes in the brain that cause us to retain traumatic experiences. Research also shows that heavy alcohol consumption damages the ability of the brain to transfer events from short-term to long-term memory. I can imagine Mr. Kavanaugh’s frustration with being accused of an assault for which he has no memory.

However, Ms. Ford’s testimony becomes the more credible one as other classmates report their recollections of Mr. Kavanaugh’s drinking behavior — e.g., that he frequently drank and could become “belligerent” and “aggressive” when drunk [“Yale grads rankled by image nominee put forth,” front page, Sept. 26].

Joyce Morton, Potomac

The testimony of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee destroyed his credibility. He claimed never to be aggressive or belligerent when he was drunk. But his testimony to the committee was itself aggressive and belligerent. He attacked Democrats on the committee and elsewhere as engaging in a conspiracy to take out a political hit on him. These are aggressive and belligerent words like what a political operative would say. He was attacking the fact-finding responsibility of the Senate in vetting a nominee to the Supreme Court. For a nominee to the Supreme Court to attack senators for doing their job is not just aggressive and belligerent, but it also is by all measure of the objectivity expected of a Supreme Court justice plainly disqualifying.

Charles Murn, Washington

Thursday was a very unfortunate milestone in our nation’s history. It was apparent in many hours of hearings that the Judiciary Committee appears ready to vote for the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh despite the fact that the judge appeared belligerent and angry in his testimony to the committee. This is not what we look for in judicial temperament. Moreover, the judge is obviously biased, which is not unusual considering the fact he is a political operative. For him, it’s party above country.

In voting for Mr. Kavanaugh, the committee is also putting party above country. Mr. Kavanaugh alleged in his testimony that the sexual assault accusations the committee was investigating were a Democratic plot.

The last thing this country needs is a judge on the Supreme Court (for life) who is not impartial or open-minded. We definitely do not need a political operative.

Margaret Copernoll, Reston

In the morning session of the Kavanaugh hearings, two capable professional women — Christine Blasey Ford and prosecutor Rachel Mitchell — worked respectfully and cooperatively to elucidate the truth of a disputed matter. In the afternoon, two testosterone-poisoned men — Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — reduced the process to belligerent evasion and rancorous rant.

The contrast could not have been more stark and served as proof positive (as if proof were needed) that we must elect more women to the highest offices in the land.

Vincent J. Canzoneri, Newton, Mass.