I was appalled that The Post chose to name a girl, only 4 years old, who was waving a Confederate battle flag with her father [National Digest, Aug. 20]. Children of that age have no way of knowing the significance of their actions and believe that whatever their parents do is right. The child, therefore, is blameless. But The Post, by naming her, may have damaged her forever, because nothing ever dies on the Internet.

Zachary Teich, Burke