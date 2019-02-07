As a North Carolina transplant living in Arlington, I was glad to see the Feb. 4 front-page article “Costly probe turns up scattered illegal voting,” documenting the abuse of power in my home state. Yet President Trump’s U.S. attorney, Robert Higdon Jr., is far from the only official in North Carolina to poorly balance the need to enforce the law while showing respect for a human being.

Officials such as the former district attorney of Alamance County, N.C., took advantage of 12 individuals who inadvertently voted and had not completed their paroles, as The Post noted in a 2018 editorial. Of course, the the law was broken in all cases. But, does the circumstance of improperly exercising a civic duty warrant arresting an individual in his pajamas, as in the case of Mr. Higdon or threatening additional jail time, as in the case of the Alamance County district attorney? Of course not. To show restraint is to show respect for the person, the law and its enforcement.

Spencer Wagner, Arlington

Why did the Feb. 5 editorial “Misplaced zeal” defend people who voted illegally and castigate those who attempted to uphold our laws? It is critical to democracy that voting be as unimpeachable as possible and that people have absolute trust in its sanctity.

I agree there are other problems that should also be addressed. Voting by mail is highly vulnerable to malfeasance, and “vote harvesting” should definitely be investigated. But North Carolina is likely not alone in this practice. I suggest a new federal commission on voting integrity, this time with the power to force states to provide requested data.

Tom Hafer, Arlington