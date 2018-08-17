Regarding the Aug. 11 editorial “The pain of short-term health insurance”:

Before the Trump administration’s final rule on short-term, limited-duration health-insurance plans, millions of Americans were stuck paying skyrocketing Obamacare premiums for plans that weren’t customizable or they went without coverage. Expanded short-term, limited-duration plans help fix that. They’re more affordable — with premiums 50 percent to 80 percent less than exchange plans. Some doctors and hospitals don’t accept exchange plans but do accept short-term, limited-duration plans.

The final rule represents an alternative for the too-many Americans trapped in plans they can’t use and can’t afford. Those who like their exchange plans are welcome to keep them; others now have access to a larger array of plans at a price that works for them.

David Barnes, Arlington