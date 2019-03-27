Workers aren’t fooled by the Trump Labor Department’s proposal to set the threshold for overtime eligibility at a mere $35,308 per year — they know when they’re being shortchanged. In recent Hart polling in competitive congressional districts, voters expressed overwhelming support (76 to 16 percent) for the Obama-era regulation that would have expanded eligibility for overtime to Americans making less than $47,476 per year. Independent voters favored the Obama overtime proposal over the Trump proposal 72 to 15 percent, Republican voters 65 to 27 percent, and Democratic voters 89 to 7 percent.

The Obama-era overtime proposal is popular with voters because it fixed a standard that was allowed to downslide for decades. The Trump administration’s overtime proposal, on the other hand, would leave behind 8.2 million workers who would have been included in Obama overtime protections — and without indexing, the number of workers left behind will only continue to increase.

This salary threshold in the proposal is not a “compromise,” as suggested by the March 22 editorial “Overdue on overtime.” It’s just a further erosion of workers’ rights.

Christine Owens, Washington

The writer is executive director of the National Employment Law Project.