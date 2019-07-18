Regarding David Nakamura’s July 17 The Debrief analysis, “Some see Trump’s downfall after latest outburst, but history suggests otherwise”:

As a recent retiree of a major corporation of more than 250,000 employees, I can assure you that if any employee wrote those “go back [to] the . . . places from which they came” comments about other employees, he would be fired. It would probably take less than 16 months.

Marilyn Marcosson, Chevy Chase

Some prominent Republicans have had the moral courage to condemn President Trump’s racist attack against four Democratic women. Many more have not, and I can see only two possibilities for their failures to do so. Either they disapprove of the shameful rhetoric but are afraid to say so, or they share the xenophobic sentiments but are afraid to admit it. So, in fact, there is only one reason for their silence: cowardice.

Bob Wirtz, Baltimore

While the standard analysis is that the statements of President Trump about the four House members can be interpreted literally, he could have been indulging in a figurative alternative. Certainly, his literal statement that the four should go back to their native lands is in error, as only one was not born in the United States. But they made statements that are incompatible with our democracy, in particular demonstrating anti-Semitism.

I consider that the statements made by Mr. Trump obviously in anger to be a figurative view of the debate, not literal.

Nelson Marans, New York

When the president tells four congresswomen, “If you hate our country, you are free to leave,” it is more than racism. It is racism plus an attempt to silence people who are attempting to make improvements. He is telling them to shut up and not be heard, let alone try to help make this country a better place.

His statement is an attempt to shut people up, to disempower them, to intimidate them and to show them who is in charge. These congresswomen have earned every right to represent the citizenry as agents for change, and they deserve honor, dignity, admiration and appreciation. Nothing less.

Rhona Bosin, Silver Spring

President Trump’s racist and xenophobic tirade against the Democratic congresswomen not only adds fuel to the fire he appears to delight in stoking, but it also dangerously attempts to redefine the perception of dissent. To dissent is American. To dissent is fundamental to a healthy democracy. To dissent should not be equated to being unpatriotic. We, as a diverse, democratic nation, cannot be — nor should we become — a suppressed single voice of one. With a president who cavalierly discards norms and thrives in creating chaos and fear, I am ever more grateful for diverse voices who speak out with resolve about a nation they care deeply about, and who are helping build an inclusive democracy for future generations.

Wendy Henninger, Falls Church