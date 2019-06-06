OF THE 12 traffic deaths that have occurred in the District this year, three happened in just one weekend. The deaths of a bicyclist, a pedestrian and a motorist over Easter weekend in April prompted a flurry of proposals from D.C. Council members that aim to make the city’s streets safer. It’s good that lawmakers seem ready to take some action on this critical issue, though it should not take so many deaths to prompt action.

“A real wake-up call” is how D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) characterized the deaths, which included that of an outspoken local cycling advocate and a Bronx man visiting the city. A number of traffic-safety bills have been introduced, but the most sweeping by far is an omnibus bill by Mr. Allen that seeks to put more urgency and teeth into the city’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries.

The bill has ideas ranging from banning right turns on red everywhere to lowering speed limits to imposing traffic-easing mandates on developers. The proposal gaining most attention is Mr. Allen’s idea for a pilot program in which some citizens would have the power to issue parking tickets. “Nanny state,” “Big Brother” and “vigilante justice” were a few of the less-than-enthusiastic responses.

In fact, other cities have had success with such programs. The pilot effort would be narrowly focused to instances in which there is an immediate safety hazard, such as a car parked in a crosswalk or bus lane. Under the proposal, specially selected and trained citizens would use a mobile app to take a photograph of the violation, with the ticket issued by the District by postal mail. “When someone is creating an immediate safety hazard, there needs to be a consequence,” Mr. Allen said. As a general matter, we agree; those who grouse about parking and traffic tickets would do better just to abide by the law.

Hearings on Mr. Allen’s bill, along with others that have been introduced, such as including how to drive near bikes in the driving test, are not expected until after the council returns from summer recess. The need for thoughtful discussion on how to make city streets safer for those who walk, drive and bike is clear.