I understand the hesitancy of some to commence impeachment hearings [“As Pelosi pushes back, more Democrats want Trump out,” news, April 24]. Conventional wisdom holds that President Trump is not likely to be convicted in the Senate, and, if history is any indication, as with President Bill Clinton, impeachment could energize Mr. Trump’s base.

But this situation is different. First, impeachment hearings in the House would result in the most damning findings of the Mueller report being laid out on television on multiple days and could educate voters who had not taken a deep dive into the 448-page report. Many independents probably would be swayed toward impeachment.

Also, the extent and scope of the alleged wrongdoing go way beyond Mr. Clinton’s dalliance in the Oval Office, and are unprecedented.

Republican senators up for reelection in 2020 who defend the indefensible in a Senate trial would do so at their peril.

Democratic congressional leaders are weighing whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against our president. I hope these are merely political feints before pursuing the only logical course of action after the Mueller investigation. After waiting for the results of the report, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her colleagues are out of time to defer. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s recommendation is clear: Congress must choose between upholding the law (impeachment) or letting Republicans continue to rule through apathy (anything but impeachment).

Even if Ms. Pelosi is on the fence, voters are not. If she capitulates and pursues no further action against the president’s criminality, she risks setting an example to already apathetic voters — why vote if even the opposition party won’t do what’s needed? Depending on voters to do Congress’s work for it will likely result in another Trump term and lose all gains made in the 2018 midterms.

At this stage, Democratic leaders are either all-in or irrelevant.

The United States is facing all sorts of serious problems and issues. The Social Security Administration will spend more money than it takes in next year. The Treasury Department will have to pay back the funds it borrowed from Social Security by borrowing other money, or Congress will have to raise taxes. Should the Democratic-controlled House deal with serious problems such as this, or should it concentrate the next year on passing a writ of impeachment to send to the Senate for approval?

There is no chance the Republican-controlled Senate would approve impeachment, so the entire exercise is a total waste of valuable time. Why do House Democrats not see that?

In his April 22 op-ed, “What House Democrats should do now,” E.J. Dionne Jr. characterized the Mueller report as “devastating” to President Trump. Had the report confirmed the Russian collusion conspiracy pushed by the media throughout the past two years, to what commanding verbal heights would our intrepid word-monger advance? To the adverbs! How about “super-duper devastating” or “very extra specially devastating”?

Regarding Dana Milbank’s April 23 Tuesday Opinion column, “Not guilty by reason of incompetence”:

It’s a very sad day when the president’s lawyers rely on a case that was decided in 1880 and that, more important, was overruled in 1927.

The American people are being shortchanged. The president seems to be spending way too much energy and time focusing on his welfare, not governing.

